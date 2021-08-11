Fake money circulating in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’re a local business owner and a customer pays with cash — particularly with large denomination bills like $100 — check them closely because they may be fake.

Pulaski Police Department has received 10 reports of fake $100 bills being used to pay for goods at stores within the town limits. County authorities say they, too, have received reports of fake bills.

Many merchants use pens to identify counterfeit money. Unfortunately, Pulaski police say the pens did not detect the fake bills passed in the town.

To avoid becoming a victim, authorities suggest closely inspecting bills — particularly 20s, 50s, 100s or larger denominations. Counterfeiters typically don’t produce smaller bills, but that doesn’t mean they won’t.

According to Pulaski police Capt. Mike Hudson the bills passed in town had the same serial number, PF92331402A. He suggests checking the serial number of bills to make sure they aren’t the same as the number on the fake bills. But he reminds merchants the numbers can be changed, so don’t officially rely on that method to ensure they are real.

In some cases bills are easily spotted as fake if proper attention is shown because they are stamped with words like “COPY MONEY” and “MOTION PICTURE USE;” or they have bright red Chinese letters stamped on the front and/or back of the bills.

Anyone who receives a bill they believe to be counterfeit or fake is asked to make note of the description of the person passing the bill, the vehicle they are traveling in, and any other identifying characteristics. Provide the information to Lt. S. Grim at 994-8669 or leave information anonymously on Pulaski’s tip line, 994-8625 — or to the sheriff’s office or Dublin Police Department.

Dublin Chief Dennis Lambert said his department hasn’t received any reports of counterfeit bills being passed in Dublin. Upon learning some were circulating locally he had one of his department’s investigators contact some businesses to advise them of the situation.

Lt. Lucas Nester with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the county also has received reports of counterfeit bills; but he did not respond with information in time to meet the deadline for this story. Southwest Times will follow up with information on county cases Sunday.

Written by: Editor on August 11, 2021.

Comments

comments