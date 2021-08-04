FAC seeking new Executive Director

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley announced Tuesday that they are seeking a new Executive Director to help lead them into their fifth decade of supporting and promoting the arts in the region.

The candidate for the position should possess a compelling vision for the future of the center and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization, serving their mission and meeting their goals as an arts center.

The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley was founded in 1978 and has been established as a community service organization that has a long history of sponsoring exhibits, concerts and other art programs. They have provided art education classes for interested patrons of all ages. The center has focused on promoting the range of talented artists who make the New River Valley their home and artistic inspiration.

Written by: Editor on August 4, 2021.

