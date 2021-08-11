FAC invites Plein Air artists to Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and the Town of Pulaski are extending an invitation to all Plein Air artists to come and paint Historic Downtown Pulaski. This plein Air event takes place from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

En Plein Air is a French expression that literally translates to “in full air.” English speakers often refer to this as “open air” painting, which means the artists ditch the studio to draw within the landscape itself.

The French Impressionists were especially enamored with open air painting, taking delight in the ever changing natural light of a particular setting.

Artists are invited to meet at the Fine Arts Center for the NRV at 21 W. Main Street to receive a map of downtown Pulaski that identifies places of interest as well as listing nearby restroom facilities.

August 11, 2021.

