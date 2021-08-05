Dorothy (Dot) Gene Dunn

Dorothy (Dot) Gene Dunn, age 74 of Ocala Florida transitioned from this life to a new life on July 29, 2021, at the Estelle House. Dorothy was born March 14, 1947, in Pulaski, Va. she was the daughter of the late Bessie & Laurence Holliday of Max Meadows Va. Dorothy was preceded in death by her three sisters, Lalla Walker, Polly Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson: three brothers, Thomas Crockett, William Holliday, (Sunny Boy) Holliday. Dorothy was employed at the Wesson Memorial Hospital for seventeen years, in Springfield Mass. She worked at Head Start in the cafeteria in Pulaski for many years.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, J.C. Dunn of 52 years, two sons: Darry (Reece) & Patrice. Jerome Holliday of Greensboro, NC. One daughter: Niecy Holliday of Springfield, Mass. One brother: Peter Holliday of Tampa, Florida. One brother-in-law Kent Walker of N.J. Three devoted nieces: Vivian Walker of Springfield, Mass, Glenna Walker of Trenton, NJ, Latoia Cathcart of Greensboro, NC. One devoted nephew Kenny Walker of Springfield, Mass. Dorothy had five grandchildren: Darry Holliday, Jr., Jaylen Holliday, Precious Little, Bentley Waters, Devon Waters: one great grandchild: Nevaeh Hairston and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was a saved and a Godly woman always wanting to share her love with others. She was the backbone, that kept our family together, planning family reunions, cookouts, going camping, she and her husband loved to do. The met many people during those years. She was a saved Godly woman and loved attending church even if she didn’t feel like it, if you sat beside her in church and chewed gum, she would tell you “Stop popping, or chewing that gum” or she would just hand you a tissue. Life is going to be different now without her in our lives, but we know when our names are called, we have to answer it. It is never a goodbye, but we say see you later! We loved her dearly, but God loved her more.

A graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat, VA, conducted by Reverend Janet Lampkins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

August 5, 2021.

