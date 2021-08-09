Developer wants to put PMS to use

For more than 80 years students walked the halls of Pulaski Middle School. Now that the county has a new middle school, a real estate development firm hopes to put the approximately 116,500-square-foot building to new use.

Echelon Resources Inc. of South Boston specializes in adapting former schools, factories and similar structures for housing, retail and other uses. At the request of Town Manager Darlene Burcham, Janet Jonas presented an overview of the company’s proposal to Pulaski Town Council.

Pulaski County owns the former school building, but it is located on about 13 acres inside the town limits. Jonas, county special projects manager, said Echelon approached the county with the proposal, not vice versa.

Since 2005, Echelon has handled 20 adaptive reuse projects, including converting four schools in smaller communities into loft apartments. The company converted former schools in Pittsylvania, Halifax, Northampton and Shenandoah counties in Virginia. However, Jonas said the PMS project would be their biggest school project to date.

The company proposes to convert PMS into housing, retail and office space, and community facilities. Since the proposed project is in the early stages, the number of housing units created has not been determined.

Jonas said the studio and 1- to 2-bedroom apartments would be suitable for medium to upper income individuals or couples such as young professionals or older adults looking to downsize. Monthly rent is projected to be $1,000 to $1,800.

The household income needed to live in one of the units, with rent/utilities/insurance factored in, would be about $61,700, according to Jonas. She said the median household income in Pulaski is $65,800. “That’s incredible,” she said, adding that the median income has grown by $10,000 over the past two years.

