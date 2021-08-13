Deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County deputies and U.S. Marshals Service agents arrested a Parrott man without incident at his home Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lucas Nester said David Frank Dowdy, 28, was wanted on multiple charges involving failure to appear in court, narcotics, hit and run, eluding police and reckless driving.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals served the warrant at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Dowdy’s home on Creek Road in Parrott. Nester said authorities seized three pistols and a rifle from the residence. He noted one of the pistols was reported stolen in North Carolina, so charges are pending on hat matter.

Dowdy is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. Jail records show he is charged with narcotics possession, reckless driving by speeding 20 or more mph over the speed limit, hit and run, obstruction of justice; two counts each of failing to appear in court, possessing a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II narcotics and driving suspended; and three counts of eluding police.

The incidents for which Dowdy was wanted have offense dates of June 13, June 28 and July 24.

Written by: Editor on August 13, 2021.

