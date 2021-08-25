Crooked Road’s artist-in-residence to give free music lessons

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Crooked Road’s first artist-in-residence, Andrew Small, is set to give away four musical lessons to one individual at no cost.

Small specializes in a variety of instruments including fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar and double bass. These lessons can be tailored to either old-time or bluegrass styles.

As mentioned, Small is the first artist-in-residence for the Crooked Road, which is a non-profit with the mission of promoting Southwest Virginia’s rich heritage of traditional music.

Small, a versatile musician who lives in Floyd County, is an accomplished singer and performer. He has performed at major venues and festivals on four continents and has toured with Sierra Hull, Mandolin Orange and the North Carolina Symphony.

Small is currently the bassist for Bill and the Belles, who play monthly as the house band for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s Farm and Fun Time.

In 2021, Small received a Virginia Foldlife Apprenticeship to learn from National Heritage Award winner Eddie Bond of Fries, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2021.

