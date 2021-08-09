Council OKs brewery resolution

Pulaski Town Council gave its stamp of approval to apply for $600,000 in Industrial Revitalization Funds (IRF) that could pave the way for a brewery downtown.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham said staff learned just before the July 31 application deadline that a developer is interested in establishing a brewery in the downtown area. The prospective building will require “significant build-out” to accommodate the business, so it’s hoped IRF can be used to help cover that cost.

Staff had to scurry to meet the deadline, but it was met and the town was given an extension for obtaining town council’s resolution of support. The resolution authorizing application for IRF is a requirement of the application process through Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

According to DHCD’s website, IRF recipients for fiscal year 2022 will be announced in late fall. Burcham said it’s a competitive process so there’s no guarantee Pulaski will be awarded the funds this coming fiscal year.

DHCD says IRF are awarded annually. A total of $1.5 million is available statewide during FY2022. The maximum award is $600,000.

Fund recipients must be ready to execute a contract or performance agreement by Jan. 1. The program requires the project to be completed within 18 months of execution of the contract or loan closing.

If Pulaski receives funding it will in turn make a loan to the individual or entity seeking to open the brewery. No mention was made of the developer’s identity or which building is proposed to contain the brewery. Burcham said recently the town isn’t ready to comment on the project at present.

Only local governments and regional or local economic or industrial development authorities can apply for IRF. However, localities can apply on behalf of for profit and nonprofit entities.

According to the resolution passed by council, “other funds will or have been expended on the (brewery) project in the total amount of almost $659,324.” IRF requires a 100% match be made from private or public sources.

The resolution goes on to say “it is projected that numerous benefits will result from the implementation of the project.”

