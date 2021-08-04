Could you be a poet and not know it?

Pulaski County Library System is seeking poetry from the community for a special fall project similar to a Story Walk held earlier this year.

So, if you’re pretty good at writing poems, why not find out by submitting an entry or two for a fall Poetry Walk at Randolph Park?

Submissions become part of a community poetry display throughout the month of September. In addition to being displayed inside Pulaski Library, the poems also will be printed and laminated for display along the walking path at Randolph.

Each poet’s name and age will be included below their entry unless they request to remain anonymous.

Poems are being accepted from all ages. The only requirement is that they live or have lived in Pulaski and the surrounding area.

Poems must include a title and the first letter of each new line must be capitalized.

