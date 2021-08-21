Cougars show improvement in second scrimmage

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football field took part in their second and final scrimmage of the preseason Friday, taking on Jefferson Forest and then Lord Botetourt. The results were a much improved product on the field.

“I was happy with our effort tonight, but we obviously still have a lot of work to do,” Head Coach Mark Dixon said. “We’re going to get the film broken down and coach the kids up, then get back to work Monday. Next week it’s for real.”

The Cougars took on Jefferson Forest in their first action of the night. A mix of the running and air attacks moved the ball down the field before quarterback Cam Cooper found a leaping JJ Gulley in the endzone. Nathan Pratt hit the point after attempt to give the Cougars their first seven points of the year.

Jefferson Forest started their drive off with a three-yard loss on a run attempt, but they quickly moved the ball downfield on a long pass. Three plays later, sophomore Tyler Underwood made an outstanding play on a pass attempt and intercepted the Cavalier pass.

Pulaski County smelled blood and went for the kill. Cooper sent a long pass to Gulley for their second touchdown of the day. Pratt was good again for the PAT to put the Cougars up 14-0.

Jefferson Forest still had some fight left, however, and ended up scoring after a Cavalier wideout made a great play on a tipped ball and took it to the endzone. The Cavaliers pushed the ball deep into Cougar territory late in the action, but the Cougar defense held on fourth and goal.

The Cougars faced off with Lord Botetourt next. The LB Cavaliers had faced off with the JF Cavaliers in the first matchup of the evening, with each team scoring twice.

Things didn’t go as well for the Cougars against Lord Botetourt. The Cavaliers started with a long run, but the back fumbled and Zack Parker recovered for the Cougars. The Cougars went four-and-out, punting the ball back to Botetourt. Six plays later the Cavaliers scored on a short run.

Despite some fine runs by John Lyman and a pass and catch from Cooper to Underwood, the Cougars turned the ball over on downs. The Cavalier quarterback broke free on a long run for their second score of the event.

Unable to move the ball for a sustained drive, the Cavaliers got the ball back again. With mostly backups on the field for both teams, Lord Botetourt scored a final time after a short drive.

“I think we showed a good amount of improvement this week, but things are only going to get tougher now,” Dixon said. “We’ll need to keep improving each week. I was proud of a lot of things we saw tonight. We answered a few more questions in what we want to do. We saw a few more things we need to focus on in practice.”

The Cougars will travel to Roanoke Friday, Aug. 27, to take on the Northside Vikings. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

