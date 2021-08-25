Cougars prepare for opener with Vikings

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The preseason is over. Pulaski County has reviewed the films from two scrimmages and made their adjustments. This week the Cougars will take the field for real and the opponent is a familiar one.

The Northside High School Vikings will be looking to avenge a 14-0 loss to the Cougars from the 2019 season. That loss moved the series record between the two teams to 21-14 in favor of the Cougars.

The first win for Pulaski County was a battle between two West Virginia legends. Joel Hicks was the coach for the Cougars. Everyone in Pulaski County knows his story. Jim Hickam was the coach for Northside. Before going to Northside he was the coach at Pulaski High School. His brother is Homer Hickam, made famous in the movie November Skies. The 8-7 win was a pretty big deal in the first year under Coach Hicks.

There have been a lot of great games between the two programs. Out of the 35 previous meetings, six have ended with only 10 points or less separating the two teams. Another three ended with scores less than seven points apart. Six barn burners ended with a score less than three points apart. Three games ended with just one point difference between the two.

Former Head Coach Dave Brown never beat the Vikings. Coach Hicks finished 12-4 against them. Coach Jack Turner was 4-1 against the Vikings and Todd Jones was 1-2, winning the 2012 matchup 21-20 in overtime in Roanoke. Stephen James was 3-2 against the Vikings.

Now, Head Coach Mark Dixon will try to find a way to win against a team that is expected to be better in many ways after a disappointing COVID-19 shortened season. The Vikings finished 1-3 after the forced cancellation of two other games due to exposure to the virus. Their lone win of the season was a 28-13 win over William Byrd. They lost to Franklin County twice and Magna Vista once.

Viking Head Coach Scott Fisher is now in his fifth season and has a record of 26 wins and 14 losses. He has led the Vikings to the playoffs in three seasons.

For the Cougars, it’s now time to see if the hard work of the preseason and two scrimmages will pay off.

“Our guys have put in a good effort,” Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon said. “When you watch film on these scrimmages, it’s never as bad or as good as you expected it to be. You mainly watch for who is willing to play hard and lay it on the line. Most of our starters are inexperienced coming into this season, so we’ve been very honest with them. To not do that would be a great disservice to them. Some are playing in spots they didn’t expect to play in, but that’s what is best for the team. That’s what matters. Our guys seem to be buying into that and taking on those challenges. I expect us to continue to improve, but this week will certainly be a challenge.”

Northside will feature junior quarterback Sidney Webb (5’11’, 170). In their lone win of the past season, Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. The Vikings feature an offensive and defensive front with good size, but much like Pulaski County many of them are inexperienced.

The Cougars will enter the contest with some question marks of their own. Nine new starters on offense and eight new starters on defense have had the benefit of preseason scrimmages, but none have yet to start and play a full game at the varsity level.

Offensively, the Cougars will take the field with junior Cam Cooper (6’1”, 184) at quarterback. Sophomore Chris Gallimore (6’, 192) is the backup.

The running back will be a combination of players, including Trevor Burton (5’10”, 182, JR), Keyontae Kennedy (5’10”, 174, SR) and John Lyman (5’8”, 150, SR).

When not running the ball, Kennedy and Lyman will likely be lined up outside as receivers. They’ll be joined by JJ Gulley (5’10”, 153, SR), Brett Jones (5’9”, 154, Soph) and Zack Parker (5’10”, 138, Soph). The H-back or Y-back, depending on the formation, will be Tyler Underwood (6’, 183, Soph) and Caleb Yelton (5’9”, 178, SR).

Senior Jack Johnson ((5’10”, 246) will be the center. The right guard will be Diego Turner (5’11”, 200, JR) and the right tackle will be Jack Allen (6’, 205, Soph). The left guard will be DeMarcus Hayden (5’10”, 225, SR) and the left tackle will be Evan Alger (6’2”, 186, JR).

Defensively, the Cougars will see a front line that features Alan Fernandez (5’7”, 195, JR) and Jack Allen, with Caleb Yelton (5’9”, 178, SR) and a combination of other players, including Hayden and Johnson, backing them up.

The outside linebacker spots will be handled by Evan Alger (6’2”, 186, JR) and Trevor Burton (6’1”, 184, JR). Turner and Underwood will man the inside linebacker positions. They’ll be backed up by Gallimore and a host of other players. Lyman will be the strong safety. Kennedy and Jones will take turns at the free safety spot. The cornerbacks will be a combination of Gulley, Parker and Trey Landreth (5’11”, 157, Soph).

Nathan Pratt, a 5’9”, 144 pound junior, will be handling the placekicking and punting duties for Pulaski County. Jones will hold. Alger will handle the long snapping duties.

In other games around the area, Blacksburg travels to Giles, Salem hosts Martinsburg, WV, Cave Spring hosts Hidden Valley, Christiansburg travels to Floyd County and Radford hosts George Wythe. Auburn hosts Narrows, Bland County hosts Craig County, Fort Chiswell travels to Rural Retreat, Galax travels to Glenvar and Eastern Montgomery travels to Holston.

Game time Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Northside High School.

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2021.

Comments

comments