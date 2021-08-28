Cougars open season with 20-17 win

By DAVID GRAVELY
Junior quarterback Cam Cooper completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns, senior John Lyman caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and senior Keyontae Kennedy ran 14 times for 98 yards. It was just enough as the Cougars rolled up 330 total yards of offense to defeat the Northside Vikings 20-17 in the season opener for both teams Friday in Roanoke.
“We played hard, but we really hurt ourselves several times throughout the game,” Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon said. “I’ll take the effort, we just need to get back to work now and clean up a bunch of things.”
The scoring started after the two teams traded punts to open the game. The Cougar punt was blocked, giving Northside outstanding field position. They scored on a one-yard run by Cameron Abshire with 7:21 remaining in the first quarter. Jeremiah Peterson hit the PAT to give the Vikings the 7-0 lead.
The Cougars answered with 2:49 remaining in the first. Cam Cooper hit senior JJ Gulley with a quick pass across the seam and Gully broke loose for the 80-yard score. Junior Nathan Pratt kicked the PAT for a 7-7 score.
Northside added a 31-yard field goal with 54 seconds remaining in the first half. They took the 10-7 lead into the halftime break.
The Cougars struck first in the third quarter when Cooper completed a pass to Lyman for a 42-yard scoring strike. The PAT was blocked, leaving the Cougars up 13-10.
Once again, the Vikings regained the lead when Abshire broke loose for a 65-yard run to the endzone. Peterson hit the PAT to give the Vikings the 17-13 lead.
Pulaski County had one more offensive push left. With 6:31 remaining in the game, John Lyman capped off a long Cougar drive with a 13-yard run to paydirt. Pratt hit the PAT and the Cougars were up 20-17.
It took a final defensive stand by the Cougars to earn the win. Pulaski County took over on downs and took a knee to end the game with the win.
“I saw some good things out there tonight, but we still have a long way to go,” Coach Dixon said. “We’ll get back to work after we watch the film and coach everybody up. Things are going to be even tougher next week. I’m proud of the way we hung in there tonight. This was a good win for us.”
The Cougars will travel to Bristol next Friday to take on the Tennessee High School Vikings. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Game Stats
1st Downs
PC: 15
NS: 8
Rushing
PC: 34/117 yards
NS: 31/186 yards
Passing (C-A-I)
PC: 10/15/1
NS: 3-8-0
Passing Yards
PC: 213
NS: 29
Total Yards
PC: 330
NS: 215
Fumbles/Lost
PC: 2-0
NS: 2-1
Penalties
PC: 9/65 yards
NS: 8/60 yards
Return Yards
PC: 10
NS: 51
Punting
PC: 2/30 yards avg. (1 blocked, 1 bad snap)
NS: 3/36 yards avg.
Individual Stats
Rushing (attempts/yards)
PC: Kennedy 14/95, Lyman 5/25, Burton 4/9, Cooper 10/10, Pratt 1/-22
NS: Abshire 16/122, #26 1/36, Funk 1/-6, Cole 1/1, Rhodes 8/17, McGinnis 5/16
Passing
PC: Cooper 10-15-1/213 yards/2 TD’s
NS: Abshire 2-4-0/26 yards, Cole 1-5-0/3 yards
Receiving
PC: Lyman 7/105, Gulley 2/97, Underwood 1/11
NS: Rhodes 2/13, Cole 1/16
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
NS: 7:21 Abshire 1 yd run/Peterson PAT 7-0 NS
PC: 2:49 Cooper 80-yard pass to Gulley, Pratt PAT 7-7
2nd Quarter
NS: :54 29-yard field goal Peterson 10-7 NS
3rd Quarter
PC: :43 Cooper 42-yard pass to Lyman PAT Blocked 13-10 PC
4th Quarter
NS: 11:48 Abshire 65-yard run, PAT Peterson 17-13 NS
PC: 6:31 Lyman 13-yard run, PAT Pratt 20-17 PC
You must be logged in to post a comment Login