Club Champions Repeat

Courtesy Photos

Members of Thorn Spring Golf Course participated in a two day, combined score, stroke play tournament to crown their 2021 winners. In the men’s division Mike Pickett prevailed but not without a battle. He and Matthew Sanders both posted 69’s on day one and were neck and neck coming into the last hole on day two. Tied up after some close putting they had to repeat hole #18 for a shootout to see who would win. It took not one but three shoot outs before the winner was decided. This was Pickett’s second straight club championship. In the senior men’s and women’s division both John Stevens and Melissa Stump claimed their second straight club championships as well.

Written by: Editor on August 30, 2021.

