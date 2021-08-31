Change of plans: Cougars to play Jefferson Forest

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football team earned a tough 20-17 win over a very familiar opponent, the Northside Vikings, to open the season last week. This week they were scheduled to travel to the far side of Bristol to take on the Tennessee High School Vikings. That game will not happen now.

It was going to be a very good matchup. Last season the Vikings finished with a record of 4-4. They have a 6’4” senior quarterback with a good arm and the ability to scramble well. They have good running backs, several impressive linemen and a solid corps of wide receivers. Defensively they feature a tough squad, despite giving up big points in a 13-35 loss to Dobyns-Bennett two weeks ago.

That game will not take place now, however, as the Vikings and their community are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19. The PCHS administration had no choice but to cancel the game.

PCHS AD Scott Vest, who has been through countless battles to keep Pulaski County athletes on the fields, courts and floors throughout this pandemic, was once again forced to scramble for a game. His job has been a tough one. The recent rise in new COVID cases isn’t going to make things any easier as more and more communities are being affected.

As usual, Vest went above and beyond to help Pulaski County athletes stay busy. The Cougars will now travel to Jefferson Forest High School to take on the Cavaliers.

Jefferson Forest is a member of Class 4, Region D, just like the Cougars. They have an enrollment very similar to Pulaski County, sitting at 1,352 students.

While the Cougars and Cavaliers have scrimmaged several times throughout the years, there have only been four meetings between the two programs. The Cougars, under the leadership of former Head Coach Jack Turner, won all four of those meetings.

The 2005 35-14 blowout was decided quickly. The 2006 matchup was an emotional game, played after the loss of former Superintendent of Schools Kenneth J. Dobson. The outcome of that game was decided by the foot of kicker Ben Buckland. Mr. Dobson was the kicking coach at the time of his passing. Buckland had the kicking card Mr. Dobson carried in his helmet that night.

The Cougars won again in 2007, 24-17, and then in a slugfest in 2008, 10-7. That 2008 team went on to finish a perfect 10-0 regular season. The Cavaliers finished the 2020-21 COVID season with a record of 1-3 after the pandemic left a serious mark on the community. Last week they faced off with Gretna, a game they lost 12-9. The Cavaliers finished the game with 292 total yards of offense, most of which came from the arm of quarterback Joe Bell, who completed 26-of-48 pass attempts for 224 yards, but also included four interceptions. Jefferson Forest gained just 68 yards on 20 rushing attempts.

“We were disappointed when things fell through with Tennessee High, but we’re excited to play Jefferson Forest,” Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon said. “I can’t even begin to tell you how fortunate we are to have an AD like Scott Vest and the type of administration that we have here at PCHS. Mrs. Bolling and the rest of the staff work countless hours supporting not just the athletes, but all of the students. On top of that Dr. Siers and the members of the school board have been very supportive in whatever we’ve needed to do. I know the other sports and activities have seen that support as well. I’ve been in some very good situations in the past, but I don’t know that I’ve ever seen as much love for the students as I’ve seen here.”

Last week the Cougars put up a good effort, but also did just about everything possible to find a way to lose against the Northside Vikings. Bad snaps on punts and extra point attempts, an interception and penalties were costly for the Cougars. It was an example of young and sometimes inexperienced players getting their first chance to start on the big stage.

“I thought we played hard, but we made way too many mistakes,” Dixon said. “Our offensive line did pretty well when we looked at the film, we just dropped snaps and made a few other mental errors. You expect some of that with a young team in the first game of the season, but we’ve got to cut all of that out.”

Despite those mistakes, the Cougars did just enough to pull out the win. Senior Keyontae Kennedy ran 14 times for 95 yards. Junior quarterback Cam Cooper, in his first varsity start, completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Seniors John Lyman and JJ Gulley each turned in solid performances. Lyman caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Gulley caught two for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“I was disappointed with our defensive performance,” Dixon said. “We simply didn’t play very well. We failed to read our keys. We lacked discipline and discipline is what you need to be successful. I was happy with our effort, but we need more than effort. Defense is what wins games and we were lucky last week to leave with that win.”

The Cougars will travel to Lynchburg Friday with a bit of experience against the Cavaliers, having scrimmaged them two weeks ago at Lord Botetourt. Both teams only ran a select few plays and didn’t show much in the scrimmage, but they’ll at least be familiar with each other.

On the negative side, the Cougars will be playing without the services of at least one standout. Junior Evan Alger, who has been a tremendous standout on both sides of the ball for the Cougars so far this season, will miss at least the next six weeks and likely the season. Alger has been suffering from chronic “stingers” during practices and games. A stinger is an injury that occurs when nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed after an impact.

“He’s been dealing with it and he’s the type of young man that doesn’t say a lot,” Dixon said. “I noticed how much it was bothering him and you just can’t mess around when it’s something above the neck like that. We talked with our trainers and the decision was made to pull him.”

While many coaches might consider having a player “tough it out” for an injury, especially one that is a key starter both ways, Alger’s father confirmed Tuesday that Coach Dixon was the one who made the call to pull Evan Alger out of the lineup Monday during practice.

The loss of Alger has forced some movement in the Cougar lineup. Offensively the lineup will remain mostly the same. Alger will be replaced at left tackle by junior Alan Fernandez (5’7”, 195). The left guard will remain DeMarcus Hayden (5’10”, 225, SR) and the center is Jack Johnson (5’10”, 246, SR). The right guard will be Diego Turner (5’11”, 200, JR) and the right tackle will be Jack Allen (6’, 205, Soph).

Cam Cooper (6’1”, 184) is the quarterback. The running backs will be a combination of Trevor Burton (5’10”, 182, JR), Keyontae Kennedy (5’10”, 174, SR) and John Lyman (5’8”, 150, SR).

The wideouts will be, when they aren’t running the ball, Kennedy and Lyman, along with JJ Gulley (5’10”, 153, SR), Brett Jones (5’9”, 154, Soph) and Zack Parker (5’10”, 138, Soph). The H-back or Y-back, depending on the formation, will be Tyler Underwood (6’, 183, Soph) and Caleb Yelton (5’9”, 178, SR).

The defensive front will remain mostly the same for the Cougars, featuring Fernandez and Allen, with Caleb Yelton (5’9”, 178, SR) and a combination of other players, including Hayden and Johnson, backing them up.

The outside linebackers will see some changes, with Turner and Kennedy taking over those spots. The inside linebackers will be a combination of Burton, Underwood and 6’, 192 pound sophomore Chris Gallimore.

Parker, Trey Landreth (5’11”, 157, Soph), Gulley will rotate at the corners. Lyman will be the free safety. Brett Jones will be the strong safety.

Nathan Pratt, a 5’9”, 144 pound junior, will be handling the placekicking and punting duties for Pulaski County.

“I think our kids learned a lot at Northside,” Coach Dixon said. “The film never lies. We know what we need to do to improve and we’ve been working hard on fixing those areas. We’re very thankful to be playing and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to take care of our teammates.”

Jefferson Forest High School is located at 1 Cavalier Circle, Forest, VA 24551. Those planning on going to the game should plan on a drive of around two hours, possibly more depending on traffic. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

