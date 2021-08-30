Carol Smith receives awards and recognition

By WILLIAM PAINE

Carol Smith has garnered some attention lately.

Just a few days ago at the Pulaski County employee picnic, Carol Smith received the Joseph Calfee Volunteerism award. This award is given to individuals who serve on committees, commissions or boards and whose volunteer service goes well beyond simple membership to that organization.

Smith certainly qualifies for this, as volunteering for community service seems to come second nature to her. She currently serves as board member and Treasurer for Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, board member, Treasurer and Program Committee Chair for the Fine Arts Center for the NRV, board member and Treasurer for the Friends of the Library, board member on the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, Chairwoman for the Draper Community Park Committee, Chairwoman for the Pulaski County Recognition Committee, board member of the Pulaski Community Partners Coalition and Regent for the local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter.

“We really appreciate all your volunteer work in addition to the service you’ve given to the library,” said Supervisor Laura Walters.

At the end of last July, Carol Smith retired from the Pulaski County Library after working there for 24 years. Her most recent position at the library was Director of Information Technology.

Walters presented Smith with a picture of the Pulaski County Courthouse, a wooden plaque made in the shape of the county and a couple of Pulaski County themed shirts.

“Thank you very much,” said Carol. “I love Pulaski County and will continue to try and make this the best county in the state.”

