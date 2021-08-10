Call 8-1-1 so you don’t have to call 9-1-1

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When you’re planning to dig a hole, whether with a shovel or other excavating equipment, there’s a number as important to call as 9-1-1.

Today is National 8-1-1 Day, which reminds anyone who plans to dig to “call before you dig” so buried public utilities can be marked with paint, flags or stakes to prevent injury and/or utility damage.

“Hitting a buried line while digging can disrupt utility service, cost money to repair, or cause serious injury or death,” according to the website call811.com.

In Virginia, the 811 call center should be contacted at least 48 hours in advance of the planned dig to allow time for all utility suppliers to mark their buried lines, cables or pipes. The marks are valid for 15 days from 7 a.m. the day following notice to 811.

Calling 8-1-1 will automatically route the call to your proper state’s 811 center.

So who has to call?

If you’re installing a fence or mailbox, do you need to call? Yes.

What if you’re just planting a garden? Do you need to call? The answer is yes.

Any project that requires digging requires a call to 8-1-1, or completion of an online application at call811.com. Once you have notified the center, a ticket number will be issued and instructions provided. Applicants must follow instructions for confirming all utilities are marked before starting to dig.

When it comes time to dig, be sure to dig carefully around the marks — not on top of them. Equipment is used to locate utilities to be marked, but the marks are approximate. Also, some utilities are buried deeper than others.

Never rely on marks from a past project to determine where to dig. Erosion and roots can cause utilities to shift over time.

To keep safe and avoid costly repairs, call before you dig — each time you dig.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2021.

Comments

comments