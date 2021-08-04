California trucker killed in Wythe crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A California tractor-trailer driver died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81.

Shelby Crouch, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said Willis M. Peters Jr., 43, of San Bernardino, Calif., was driving a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer northbound in the center lane of the interstate when he attempted to move into the left lane and hit a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the median. The Tahoe came to rest in the median, but tractor-trailer continued through the media, hitting a guardrail. The truck then continued into the southbound lanes before swerving back into the guardrail and median, where it overturned, Crouch said,

Peters, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the 2:42 p.m. wreck, half a mile south of Ready Mix Road.

Crouch said the driver of the Tahoe, Mary L. Oriley, 34, of Appomattox, wasn’t injured. She also was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

