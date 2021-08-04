Brewery in the works for Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If Pulaski Town Council decides to authorize staff to apply for state revitalization funds, a brewery should be in the town’s future.

Among items on Tuesday night’s council agenda is consideration of a resolution authorizing the town to apply for $600,000 in Industrial Revitalization Funds (IRF) to establish a brewery, currently referred to by the code name “Project Growler.” Growler is an airtight vessel used to transport draft beer.

Asked about the brewery Monday, Town Manager Darlene Burcham indicated no announcements are being made at this time. It’s common for localities to keep information related to prospective businesses under wrap until the business owner is ready to make an announcement.

If Pulaski receives the revitalization funds from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) it will in turn make a loan to the individual or entity seeking to open the brewery. According to DHCD’s website, only local governments and regional or local economic or industrial development authorities can apply for IRF. However, localities can apply on behalf of for profit and nonprofit entities.

The maximum funding available through the IRF program is $600,000. A locality may submit only one application per funding round. The resolution under consideration Tuesday night is a requirement for applying.

According to the resolution, “other funds will or have been expended on the (brewery) project in the total amount of almost $659,324.” IRF requires a 100% match be made from private or public sources.

The resolution goes on to say “it is projected that numerous benefits will result from the implementation of the project.”

According to DHCD, $1.5 million in IRF has been made available in Virginia for fiscal year 2022. The funds are intended to “leverage local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment” of vacant and deteriorated properties with the goal of sparking additional private investment and job creation.

Approved projects must be completed within 18 months of contract execution or loan closing.

Started in 2012, DHCD says the fund has assisted 34 projects in the Commonwealth, generated more than $121 million in public and private investment, and created more than 485 jobs.

