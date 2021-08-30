BOS support universal broadband for county

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week and after recognizing some notable citizens, began with a presentation regarding the county’s bookkeeping. Emily Viars told board members that the county had a clean, unmodified opinion of Pulaski County’s financial records.

The supervisors next held a public hearing in regards to the transfer of the former Pulaski Middle School property from the county, to the county’s Economic Development Authority. A couple of weeks prior, the school board deeded the property back to the county, having no more use for the facility.

The idea is that the supervisors themselves don’t need to be involved with the potential sale or rental of this property, but that the EDA is more suited to this purpose.

The old Pulaski Middle School property is located at 500 Pico Terrace and comprises 116,500 square feet on more than 13 acres of land. The Pulaski Middle School building and the former vocational educational building were both given to the county, but the garage facility on the property will be retained by the school board, to be used for vehicle maintenance.

No citizens spoke at the public hearing but Janet Jonas, who is Pulaski County’s Manager of Special Projects, addressed the board to talk about future plans for the old school house.

Jonas spoke of a study by the New River Regional Commission that found that Pulaski County is in need of more housing options. She explained how the developer, Echelon Resources of South Boston Virginia, specializes in renovating school houses and making them into living spaces.

According to Jonas, Echelon Resources has completed approximately 20 adaptive reuse projects in the past 20 years, including projects in Virginia like the Halifax Lofts, Cape Charles Lofts and the Maury Commons in the City of Fredericksburg.

Jonas stated that the Pulaski Middle School project could potentially be transformed into as many as 75 housing units costing between $1,000 and $1,800 a month in rent. Most of these units will range from 600 to 1,200 square feet in size. Typically, these are converted class rooms but in at least one instance, a school gymnasium was converted into a large studio apartment (with kitchen and bathroom added later).

