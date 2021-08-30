Bond set for shooting suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Radford man accused of discharging a firearm in the parking lot of a motel earlier this month has been released on bond.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch set a $2,000 secured bond Wednesday for 20-year-old Parkere Hayden. However, he warned Hayden not to possess any weapons of any kind while on probation.

The judge placed Hayden on pretrial services, which monitors defendants who are on bond. Hayden also is prohibited from leaving Virginia and from going upon the property of any Sleep Inn.

Hayden was arrested Aug. 9 after allegedly firing shots from a vehicle at a group of people in the parking lot of Sleep Inn on State Park Road in Dublin. The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 8 and Parker was later arrested in Radford City when a city police officer stopped the car in which he was a passenger.

According to Selina Barnhardt Blessing, a third year law student working under supervision of Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Pulaski County deputies responded to Sleep Inn Aug. 8 for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies were told a blue Honda Civic entered the parking lot, slowed, and then the front seat passenger fired several shots in the area where a group of people were gathered. Another vehicle in the lot rammed the rear of the Honda in an effort to get the passenger to stop firing before the suspect vehicle fled the scene, Blessing said.

She said the Honda apparently went to the motel to assist a friend who allegedly had been attacked by a man.

Local authorities issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for the Honda, but a Radford police officer noticed what looked like fresh damage on the car and stopped it before learning of the BOLO, Blessing said. Upon learning the car was being sought, Pulaski County was contacted and a deputy responded to the scene of the stop.

Authorities say Hayden was in the front passenger seat when the stop was made. In addition to the driver, there also was a back seat passenger, who allegedly told police Hayden was the shooter.

While police were unable to confirm anyone in the Sleep Inn parking lot was shot, Blessing said some witnesses believe the man who allegedly attacked the female was shot in the leg. So far, authorities have been unable to identify or locate the man.

Police were able to confirm an unoccupied vehicle was struck by one bullet. Blessing told the court multiple shots were fired that night and deputies believe Hayden, who has no criminal history, fully intended to kill the unidentified man.

Defense attorney Arlene Montgomery asked Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to set bond for Hayden, calling the Commonwealth’s evidence “very circumstantial” and confusing. She pointed out the prosecution acknowledged the Honda allegedly was there to help a friend who had been attacked by a person who hasn’t been identified or found.

Besides, Montgomery said, there is no evidence how much time elapsed between the shooting incident and the car being stopped. “We don’t know if there were any changes in who was in the car or where they were sitting before it was stopped,” she noted.

As for alleged accusations from the back seat passenger that Hayden fired the shots, Montgomery said that person is biased because he or she could have been the actual shooter.

Montgomery said Hayden was born in Pulaski and grew up in Knoxville, Tenn., but now lives in Radford. She said he is hoping to attend Radford University, but most likely will not be able to start this fall semester.

Blessing admitted the events are a bit confusing; however, she said the Commonwealth does have witnesses to what happened that night. She said officers were able to confirm Hayden as the suspect because they secured video of shots being fired from the front passenger side of the Civic and Hayden was seated there.

The prosecutor said at least six shots were fired in a public parking lot and it appeared additional were fired as the car left. She charged that Hayden showed little regard for human life that night and, therefore, would be a danger to public safety.

Citing the fact Hayden has no criminal history and he only faces one felony charge related to the Aug. 8 incident, Judge Finch agreed to set a secured bond.

Hayden is charged with discharging a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another. It is a Class 5 felony carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Hayden was no longer listed as an inmate at New River Valley Regional Jail as of Thursday.

