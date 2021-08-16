Bond denied for burglary suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A woman suspected of breaking into two homes in Snowville will not be released on bond pending trial.

Misty Dawn Farley, 48, of Radford, appealed a lower court’s denial of bond to Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday. However, Judge Bradley Finch also declined to set a bond, saying Farley’s recent criminal history gives him cause to believe she would pose an unreasonable danger to the public if released from custody.

Testifying by video from the regional jail and using an American Sign Language interpreter, Farley testified she isn’t employed, but serves as the primary caregiver for her fiancé’s mother, who has significant health issues related to cancer. While she is in jail, she says, her fiancé is caring for his mother, but it’s a strain on him.

“He has two jobs and a lot on him,” she said through the interpreter.

