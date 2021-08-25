Bluefield College becomes a university

Bluefield, Va. — As it prepares to celebrate its 100th year, Bluefield College announced this past week it will henceforth be known as Bluefield University.

“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” said university president Dr. David Olive. “It was revisited during the fall 2020 board meeting. Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”

Olive made the announcement, along with Board of Trustees chairman and 1993 alumnus Todd Asbury, during the President’s Convocation. The convocation marks the ceremonial beginning of the university’s centennial celebration.

The Board of Trustees met in special session in June to approve the new name. Olive suggested the name change be revealed at the convocation.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to be a part of this wonderful institution,” said Asbury. “The board, along with the administration, have made some very important decisions to strategically position the university for the next century.

“We believe the partnerships forged in the past few years and the important changes underway will offer our students, for many years to come, a pathway to a bright, purposeful, and blessed future,” Asbury added.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 25, 2021.

Comments

comments