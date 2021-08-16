Attempted murder charges certified

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two counts of attempted capital murder have been certified to a Pulaski County grand jury against an Alabama man arrested after a 2020 chase on Interstate 81.

Kenneth Roy Williams, 55, of Meridianville, Alabama, was arrested April 22, 2020, after he allegedly intentionally hitting or attempting to hit two law enforcement vehicles during a pursuit that started in Pulaski County and ended in Montgomery County.

In addition to two counts of attempted capital murder, each of which carries a life sentence, three other felony charges were certified to the grand jury. Those charges and their potential sentences are:

Hit and run with damage over $1,000 – one-10 years;

Vandalism with damage of $1,000 or more – one to five years, and

Elude police – one to five years.

Williams apparently has been held without bond since the date of the offense.

At that time, Virginia State Trooper Cory McGlothlin said the chase began when he spotted a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the vicinity of the 95-mile marker on I-81. The Secret Service had issued a BOL (be on the lookout) alert for Williams and his pickup truck in reference to Williams allegedly having made threats toward others from outside this area, he noted.

