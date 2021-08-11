Additional P-EBT benefits coming Aug. 25

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) will be issuing additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible households to further assist students in meeting their nutritional needs while schools are still out of session.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, students who qualified for free or reduced priced meals during the 2020-21 school year, regardless of learning method (fully remote, hybrid or in-person learning) will receive a one-time, lump sum benefit of $375 Aug. 25, 2021.

Per Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kevin Siers, Pulaski County students qualify for this as all students are eligible to receive free meals in Pulaski County Public Schools.

The additional P-EBT is expected to provide approximately $295 million in food assistance to more than 790,000 students to help fill the nutritional gap during the summer months. Benefits for each eligible student will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards or mailed to newly qualifying households.

“Food security during the summer remains a challenge for many Virginians, particularly for households that depend on school-provided meals,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “The expansion of programs like P-EBT and access to community-based food programs have a measurable impact on decreasing food hardship and provide a critical lifeline to families in meeting their nutritional needs during the vulnerable summer months.”

Households that do not qualify for P-EBT or are in need of additional food resources may be eligible for assistance through other community based programs.

The Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option provides meals at schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and houses of worship. Households may use the online USDA Meals for Kids Site Finder for locations and times of the closest meal sites. Families may also text “food” or “comida” to 877-877 for a list of nearby meal sites. Meals are free for all children aged 18 or younger, and no application or proof of income is needed.

SNAP households can also utilize the Virginia Fresh Match program, which matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar when purchasing fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and neighborhood grocery stores. A list of participating locations can be found using the interactive map.

The Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) is offering a recurring cash benefit value of $35 for the summer months. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program administered by the Virginia Department of Health for women that are pregnant, breastfeeding, or recently had a baby in the last six months, in addition to infants and children. Participants receive an electronic benefit to purchase nutritional foods that will supplement a healthy diet. Households can view eligibility or apply online.

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services is partnering with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, ten local Area Agencies on Aging, and Emporia city government to operate the Farm Market Fresh Program. The program helps eligible seniors get locally grown fruit, vegetables, and herbs, while supporting local farmers and farmers’ markets in Virginia.

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks provides a list of food banks across Virginia. Virginians in need of additional food resources can call 2-1-1 or visit the 211 website for available programs.

For more information or assistance regarding the summer P-EBT benefit, visit PebtVA.com or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-513-1414 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Locally, parents or guardians with questions concerning P-EBT cards for their students should contact Ethelene Sadler at 540-994-2523.

Written by: Editor on August 11, 2021.

