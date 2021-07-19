Waiting list to accept Housing Choice Voucher applications

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Housing Connections, Inc. and Virginia Housing will open the Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List beginning Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to take applications. The program will take applications online only from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The website to access the online application is vhda.apply4housing.com.

The Housing Connections, Inc. waiting list area covers Craig, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

The online application allows applicants to apply at their convenience from any laptop or desktop computer or mobile device during the time period that applications are accepted.

Those who apply will be chosen randomly by lottery to be added to the waiting list. Not everyone who applies will be added to the waiting list.

Applicants will receive a confirmation number once their application is submitted indicating the application was received, but this does not guarantee placement on the waiting list. You can check to see if your application was chosen in the lottery starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, by going to vhda.apply4housing.com/status.

Applications will not be taken by phone, mail or in person. If the applicant is a person with a disability and they require an accommodation in order to apply, please contact the Housing Connections staff for assistance to apply during the opening time period.

For more information about the application process, please contact Housing Connections, Inc. at 540-921-1392 or visit www.virginiahousing.com.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2021.

