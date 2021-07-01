Volvo, UAW reach tentative agreement

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Volvo Trucks North America Thursday announced that the company and the United Auto Workers union (UAW) reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new, six-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin.

The union membership originally walked out on strike at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 17. A tentative agreement was announced April 30 and workers were notified to suspend the strike and return to their regular work shift beginning Sunday, May 2, before the union membership voted to ratify or accept the new contract.

A contract ratification meeting and vote were held Sunday, May 16. The membership of UAW Local 2069 voted overwhelmingly to reject that agreement with 91% voting no.

With workers back on the job, the bargaining committee went back to work. A second tentative agreement was announced and again the membership reviewed and then voted on the proposed agreement. Sunday, June 6, a new vote was held and again the membership voted no. Again, the vote was 90% against the language of the proposed agreement.

Monday, June 7, notice was sent to Volvo that the membership would again strike beginning at noon that same day. Union membership have remained on the picket line since that time.

June 29 a notice was sent out on the Local 2069 Facebook page that talks were continuing with the company, but no agreement had been reached at that point. At 7:20 p.m. Thursday the company released an email stating that the new tentative agreement had been reached.

In a release from the UAW Newsroom, it was announced that workers will remain on the picket line until a vote by the membership has approved a contract.

“UAW members and their families felt strongly about the need for financial stability gains in this contract and were willing to strike not once, but twice, to achieve those gains. The elected bargaining team of the UAW Volvo Truck Council worked very hard to achieve these significant gains and they could not have achieved them without the solidarity of Local 2069 members,” said UAW President and Director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department, Ray Curry. “This contract reflects significant gains from the prior two tentative agreements.”

Other UAW leadership went on to praise the membership for their commitment to the strike.

“Our members stood up for more substantial gains, and those were achieved,” said Mitchell Smith, director of UAW Region 8. “The process of solidarity and member involvement in this contract has resulted in significant gains for all UAW members at Volvo Truck. I’m so proud of our members and their families for standing together to make these significant gains.”

Friday morning Volvo Trucks North America issued a statement regarding the terms of the new tentative agreement.

“If ratified by the UAW membership, this agreement would: eliminate the two-tier wage structure; immediately take any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015 to top pay; institute a six-year progression to top pay for all employees, giving credit for years of active service; increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14 percent; and guarantee no increases in health insurance premiums over the life of the contract for the plant’s best-in-class health insurance coverage, an employee benefit which represents a cost of more than $20,000 a year per employee,” the release stated.

“The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.”

Union membership, while continuing to man the picket line, will now be briefed on the specific details of the new tentative agreement. Once the membership has been briefed a new ratification vote will be held. That vote is currently scheduled for Friday, June 9, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the union hall.

