VDOE, VDH release mask guidance for K-12

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDOH) released interim guidance Thursday concerning masks for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

While some areas may be seeing an uptick in positive COVID-19 test results, the organizations are reinforcing the importance of in-person learning and having local school divisions make decisions concerning mask wearing and other preventative measures based on local data and guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do,” Governor Ralph Northam stated. “This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students. Again, I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get vaccinated. Getting your shot will protect you, your family, and your community—and it is the only way we can beat this pandemic once and for all.”

The Public Health Order from the State Health Commissioner remains in effect until July 25, 2021. There are no plans to extend that order, giving school divisions the ability to implement local mask policies based on community level conditions and public health recommendations.

With recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia guidance strong recommends that divisions adopt four basic policies.

First, it is recommended that elementary schools should require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, until vaccinations is available for children 12 and under and there has been sufficient time to allow those children to be fully vaccinated.

Second, at a minimum middle and high schools should implement a requirement that students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors. While school divisions regularly confirm school-required immunization records of students, they should consult with their counsel in determining if and how to confirm students and staff COVID-19 vaccinations.

Third, all schools may want to consider universal masking for specific reasons as outlined in certain circumstances by the CDC.

Fourth and finally, it is recommended that all schools should be prepared to adjust local mask policies as local public health conditions evolve throughout the year.

One requirement that will not be changing is the requirement to wears masks while on a bus. The CDC federal order requiring masks to be worn on public transportation remains in effect, and that applies to buses operated by Virginia public schools.

All schools in Virginia are required to make in-person instruction available to all students in the 2021-22 school year. Per the updated guidance, physical distancing of at least three feet should be maximized to the greatest extent possible, but schools should not reduce in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement.

Vaccination remains the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinating teachers, staff, and eligible students is a critical layer of prevention and protection for all.

More guidance is likely to be released based on the situation as schools begin to open for the new year.

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2021.

