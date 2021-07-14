UAW ratifies vote by thin margin

By DAVID GRAVELY

The results are in from the re-vote on the third proposed contract at Volvo. The strike is now considered over as two of the three votes passed by a thin margin.

A message was released from Volvo Trucks North America Wednesday evening.

“Volvo Trucks North America today announced that employees represented by the United Auto Workers union (UAW) have ratified a new six-year agreement covering about 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations (NRV) in Dublin, Virginia,” the release stated.

“This agreement allows us to continue providing our employees with a great quality of life, with guaranteed wage growth and excellent benefits,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “It will also help secure the plant’s long-term growth and sustainability. Our focus now will be on getting trucks to customers as quickly as we can and strengthening our relationship with our employees.”

“The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.”

The vote was a close one. On Common Language there were 1,176 no votes and 1,193 yes votes for the contract to pass. On Common Language there were 1,130 no votes and 1,147 yes votes for the contract to pass.

One portion of the vote failed as in Salary Language there were 54 no votes and 40 yes votes.

UAW Local 2069 President Matt Blondino posted a video on the groups Facebook page reporting that while the two portions of the vote did pass, the portion concerning Salary Language would still possibly be bargained with the company.

Blondino went on to say that while the company would be open for regular production Thursday and Friday and workers are welcome to report back to work as of 6 a.m., if they chose too, at that time. He went on to state that the definite date for workers to return to work was Monday, July 19, at 6 a.m. for day shift. Third shift workers should expect to report back to work Sunday night as normal. Fourth shift is required to come back by Sunday and may work Saturday if they want to.

He also confirmed that the strike lines were being taken down Wednesday evening. Strike checks will be available Monday, July 19. Health care benefits will also be turned back on Thursday, July 15.

The information concerning when workers will be required to return to work was later confirmed in another Facebook message stating that Thursday and Friday are optional workdays and workers will not receive any points against them if they do not report to work Thursday and Friday. It also confirmed Monday, July 19, as the mandatory report to work day for all workers.

