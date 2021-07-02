Traffic stop leads to passenger’s arrest

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A traffic stop Wednesday led to a passenger’s arrest after he fled the scene on foot and hid from authorities for over an hour, according to Virginia State Police.

Sgt. N.S. Rife said Jeffrey Allen King, 31, of Hiwassee, ran when a state trooper stopped a pickup truck around 11:13 a.m. for a traffic violation. King allegedly had something in his hand that police couldn’t identify, so they drew their firearms, the sergeant said. This sparked discussion over social media as to what was happening.

According to Rife, King fled in the direction of a small shopping center next to Dublin Walmart, and then disappeared into tall grass and vegetation behind the store. After about 90 minutes of searching, an officer saw King’s legs protruding from some vegetation and took him into custody.

Rife says the object in King’s hand turned out to be a small black bag containing narcotics. In addition to failing to stop for police, King is charged with narcotics possession and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

King is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14 in Pulaski County General District Court.

Rife said the driver of the truck remained in the vehicle during the traffic stop and was not arrested.

Officers cleared the scene at 12:46 p.m.

