‘Ticking time bomb’ will stay in prison

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’ll be at least one more year before Gina Renee Hall’s murderer has another chance at being paroled from prison.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith, who fought against parole, learned Friday afternoon that Virginia Parole Board has once again denied releaser for Stephen M. Epperly. In his presentations to the parole board Griffith called Epperly “a predictable ticking time bomb.”

In response to the denial, Griffith said, “Pulaski County justice continues to stand. Over forty years ago, a jury of [Epperly’s] peers recommended he spend the rest of his life in prison and today is one step closer to making sure that happens. Mr. Epperly should know by now that as long as I am in office, we will meet him at the gates of parole with a visceral objection.”

Epperly was convicted in the early 1980s of murdering Hall at a house on Claytor Lake June 28, 1980. The Radford University student’s remains have never been found. His case was the first in Virginia in which a murder conviction was obtained in the absence of the victim’s body.

“The continued efforts by Gina Hall’s family to make sure she is never forgotten is truly remarkable,” Griffith added. “We will stand with them any day. The justice that [former Pulaski County prosecutor] Everett Shockley fought so hard to achieve should never ever be diluted by Stephen Epperly’s release. I am sure Richmond will give him another bid at parole and I am damn sure we will be ready to fight that one as well.”

Epperly has always maintained innocence. He has been denied parole multiple times for three reasons: the parole board feels he should serve more time; the seriousness of the crime would be diminished by early release, and as a result of the serious nature and circumstances of the crime.

The reasons cited for the latest denial are not yet available.

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2021.

