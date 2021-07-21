Third violation draws 8 months

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man who stole a tractor and then jumped a train in Pulaski a year ago will serve eight more months in jail for violating probation for a third time on 2018 convictions.

Joshua Rodney Isbill, 29, was convicted in January 2018 of grand larceny, principal in the second degree to grand larceny, credit card theft and tampering with a vehicle. The charges stemmed from a series of automobile break-ins and related thefts that took place in the Draper area Sept. 26, 2017.

At the time of his conviction, Isbill was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with all but time served awaiting trial suspended. In 2019 he served a three-month sentence for violating probation and in 2020 he served 30 days.

When Isbill recently appeared in court on his third violation he had nine years, eight months hanging over his head. However, the prosecution and defense reached an agreement to recommend Isbill serve eight more months of the original sentence and then be returned to probation.

In March, Isbill pleaded no contest to three charges stemming from a July 24, 2020 incident in which he stole a farm tractor in the vicinity of Warden Springs Road in Pulaski and then jumped on top of a passing train.

Authorities said they found Isbill standing on top of the train when they arrived on the scene. He was said to have taken over control of the train’s radio communications system.

Isbill was convicted of felony petit larceny, grand larceny and possession of methamphetamine in the train incident. In addition to the John Deere farm tractor, he also was said to have stolen items inside the train.

Court records show Isbill was sentenced to 15 years in prison in that case, with all but a year and two months suspended. He also was placed on five years probation and must pay $2,096 restitution.

