Third violation brings ‘time served’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin woman who violated probation for a third time on multiple convictions of welfare fraud was sentenced to “time served” Monday, which appears to be about 15 days in jail.

Janice Mae Spence, 47, pleaded guilty to the third violation. Defense attorney Naomi Huntington and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Crandall jointly recommended Spence be sentenced to time served.

Crandall pointed out Spence is on indefinite probation due to outstanding obligations to pay restitution.

Spence was convicted of 20 counts of welfare fraud in 2009 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but one year suspended. She was ordered to pay $12,788 in restitution, but as of Monday had only paid $903.

Written by: Editor on July 28, 2021.

