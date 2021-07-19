The Gusto Cometh and Registration is open!

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Event is now three short weeks away and we here at The Southwest Times are busy making preparations for this August event along with our host partners, The Town of Pulaski and Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company.

This edition of the Gusto is set to occur starting at noon Saturday Aug. 7, with a check presentation from The Southwest Times to the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM).

This donation is made possible by our sponsors: The Travis Team Real Estate, Glenn Insurance Agency, MOVA Technologies, Mountain State Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center, First Community Bank of Pulaski, The Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland & Hutton Law Firm, Foothills Chiropractic and Next Level VR.

Race registration will continue from noon until the race start at 1 p.m. Food will be available and a little music should be playing for this year’s Gusto. After consulting with local meteorologists, we still have no confirmation on what the weather will be like at this summer’s Gusto, but we feel relatively secure in predicting that it will be warm … but not too warm with a brief cloudburst occurring right after the race ends.

The Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Event consists of two paddle board races that occur simultaneously, the Master Paddler and the Bona Fide.

The Bona Fide Race is 1.2 miles in length (short) and will also serve as the Youth Class Race for those 17 and under and recent high school graduates. Recognitions for Master Paddler Youth , second and third places will be awarded after the race.

The Master Paddler Race is 4.5 miles in length and the first five finishers will be recognized with the first place finisher winning the coveted Master Paddler award.

Fastest and Second Fastest Females will again be receiving recognition this year, as will the fastest paddler with a dog on board. Last year the Canine Companion Award went to Jeff Matthews, the same fellow who won the Master Paddler prize. So yes, he won the Master Paddler race with a dog on board his board.

This year we added the 70-and-above category to our list of awards, so tell grandpa/grandma to start training!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for those 17 and under.

Entrants will receive a handsome Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Event T-shirt and everyone who finishes either the Bona Fide or Master Paddler course will receive a collectable prize proclaiming that “I grabbed the Gusto at Gatewood Park.” Not many can say this because not many are tough enough with the right stuff.

Mountain 2 Island will have paddle boards available on a first come first served basis. They’ll also throw in some collectables of their own. The Town of Pulaski is set to provide Emergency Rescue Personnel to make sure no one drowns of the day of the event.

In addition there will be Facebook photos and videos and plenty of writing in The Southwest Times (online and hard copy) about this fabulous summer extravaganza.

Tickets are available online at PaddleGuru.com. Just scroll down to Saturday, Aug. 7, and you’ll see Gusto 4 and a registration button.

Registration can also be done over the phone at (540) 980-5220, or come by The Southwest Times offices at 38 5th Street NE and register in person. We’d love to talk to you about paddle boarding.

One last thing.

Whether it’s rain or shine

Foul currents or fine

Always remember to … Go for the Gusto!

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2021.

Comments

comments