Sex offender faces 36 new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Pulaski man serving 20 years in prison for molesting two female minors in Pulaski County now faces 36 new charges in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County Circuit Court records, Joshua Derek McGrady, 37, was indicted June 11 — the day after he entered into a plea agreement in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

McGrady’s is now charged with 12 counts each of object sexual penetration, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery on a minor under the age of 13. The charges list offense dates as the first day of each month throughout 2006.

In June, McGrady was sentenced in Pulaski County to 55 years in prison, with all but 20 years suspended. He pleaded no contest to 10 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 13 counts of carnal knowledge of a minor.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said McGrady told one of his Pulaski County victims he molested them because he was young and “couldn’t control his urges.” Those offenses occurred between 2005 and 2014.

It’s unclear whether the victim or victims in Montgomery County are the same minors molested in Pulaski County. The local victims are now adults.

McGrady was arraigned on his new charges Friday. He is being held in Montgomery County Jail.

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2021.

