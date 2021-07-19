Search ends with dead teen, stabbed officer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WISE COUNTY — A deputy is injured and a male teenager is dead following an altercation that arose when police located two teens reported missing Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, the Wytheville Field Office of state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to investigate the 3 p.m. incident since it was an officer-involved shooting.

Geller said Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the process of searching for two missing juveniles when a deputy noticed two people inside a vehicle parked in some bushes.

“At the deputy’s direction, a male exited the vehicle and an altercation ensued” in which the male subject stabbed the deputy and the deputy shot the male, Geller said.

The 16-year-old male, confirmed to be one of the teens reported missing, died at the scene. His remains were sent to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The deputy was airlifted to a Johnson City hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds, according to Geller.

A 13-year-old female that was inside the vehicle was uninjured. She also was confirmed to be one of the teenagers that had been reported missing.

Geller said a knife was recovered at the scene. Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp is assisting state police with the investigation.

