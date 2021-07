School Board holding Special Called Meeting

The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for a Special Called School Board Meeting at Pulaski County School Board Office. The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.

http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Written by: Editor on July 9, 2021.

Comments

comments