Pulaski honors late councilwoman

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council honored one of its first councilwomen at its recent meeting with a resolution passed and presented to the late council member’s daughter.

Susan Mitchell, the only daughter of Pauline G. “Polly” Mitchell, accepted the resolution commending her mother’s life and service to the community. Polly Mitchell, who died in November at the age of 95, served on town council 1980-84 and 1996-2000.

A native of Pulaski, Polly “faithfully supported her home town throughout her life,” according to the resolution. During her time on council, she served on various council committees — chairing some. She represented the town on the board of New River Valley Agency on Aging and on the Clean Community Council.

Polly was best known for a love of animals and local history. She was an active member of New River Valley Historical Society and was a charter member of Pulaski County Humane Society.

She also was an active participant in a number of local events over the years, including Count Pulaski Day, PulaskiFest and New River Valley Fair.

“… No matter what job she did or position she held within the community, Mrs. Mitchell remained a passionate advocate for the Town of Pulaski and its citizens,” the resolution states.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2021.

