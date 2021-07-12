Priscilla Hubbard Spencer

Priscilla Hubbard Spencer age 68, of Barren Springs, V.A., passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Roanoke VA. She was born May 16, 1952 in Pulaski VA, the daughter of the late Bill and O’Donna Nester Hubbard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters Susann Hubbard and Louise Bolton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Howard Douglas Spencer. Son Bruce Spencer of Iowa City, I.A.; sister and brother-in-law Jannie and Ronnie Smythers of Barren Springs; brother Joseph Brooks of Austin, T.X.; nephew Anthony Bolton and wife Jennifer of Savannah. G.A.; niece Emily and husband James Richardson of Pulaski, V.A.; niece Kelly Mims of Barren Springs; niece Anna Stitt and husband Josh of Barren Springs; and five special grandchildren, Keegan Mims, Tyler Mims, Caroline Mims, Ryland Stitt and Lilly Stitt. Priscilla loved her family and some of her happiest times were spent with family around the dining table.

A memorial service will be held Saturday July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Glenwood United Methodist Church in Barren Springs VA with Rev. Mark Asbury officiating, the family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until service time.

July 12, 2021.

