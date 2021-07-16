Police say jail sergeant’s death was murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

NARROWS — A New River Valley Regional Jail sergeant who died earlier this month died at the hands of his wife, according to police.

Mary Huskey Palmer of Pearisburg is being held without bond at Western Virginia Regional Jail on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Western Virginia jail records. She was arrested July 12.

The obituary for Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III, 38, indicates he died at home. While the obituary placed his date of death at July 5, jail records show the offense date on both charges to be July 3.

Mary Palmer was arraigned on the firearm charge in Giles County General District Court July 14. Since then the charge has been transferred to Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court due to the fact the alleged perpetrator and the victim were married.

The defendant faces up to 43 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

