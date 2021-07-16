Plea expected in deputy’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man is set to plead guilty Wednesday to two charges stemming from the January traffic death of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge.

Michael Dominic Morris is expected to plead to charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and misdemeanor intoxicated driving, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said.

The pleas are part of a bare plea agreement in which no sentence is recommended — leaving the full range of sentences available to the judge. The felony alone carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Griffith said the hearing is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It has been moved in order to accommodate the schedules of Judge M.D. Turk and defense attorney Rob Dean.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Bradley Finch recused himself from the case June 21, resulting in Judge Turk’s appointment.

Morris will be sentenced in Pulaski County Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

Hodge died at the scene of a mid-January head-on collision between his and Morris’ pickup trucks on Route 11, north of Dublin. Police said Morris crossed the centerline, hitting Hodge head-on.

Hodge was off duty at the time. He was said to be headed to Fairlawn to work out at a gym.

