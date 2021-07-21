Playground officially opens at Draper Community Park

By WILLIAM PAINE

The newly assembled playground at the Draper Community Park officially opened Monday afternoon in a ceremony attended by county officials, as well as committee members who volunteered their time to make the playground possible.

The playground, which was shipped in and assembled by the company that produced it, consists of slides, swings and ladders like any other but is also equipped to allow children with disabilities to enjoy the playground experience.

Before the playground was erected, Pulaski County equipment operator Mark Bentley was charged with making the site ready for the playground and the pavilion structure, which will eventually be built next to the playground.

Bentley trucked in tons of fill dirt and top soil to the Draper Community Park and also graded this area to make it level … but he did face some obstacles.

“I was in and out of here over a month and a half,” said Bentley. “Every time I felt I had a handle on it, it started pouring the rain. I battled that the whole time.”

The Draper Park Community Park Committee also faced challenges in bringing this playground to Draper, as it took three years to raise funds and coordinate with the county in order to make this happen.

