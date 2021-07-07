PCHS recognizes employees, teachers

Congratulations to the following Employees and Teachers at Pulaski County High School – CTE Department. Toni Bowman was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school Year. Christy Underwood was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. Clyde Prim was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. Robin Dunavant was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. We are proud to recognize each of these employees. Thanks for all that you do for the students, faculty, and staff at Pulaski County High School – CTE Department.

Written by: Editor on July 7, 2021.

