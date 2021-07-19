Pauline Mooney Lavinder

Pauline Mooney Lavinder, 93, of Roanoke, VA passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living of Roanoke, Roanoke, VA. She was born in Pulaski, VA on November 21, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Henry E. Mooney and Ada Stoneman Mooney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Murry Glenn Lavinder; her sisters, Lena Turman (Elizie), Clara Nelson (Leonard); and by her brother, Lawrence Mooney (Eva Sue).

Pauline was affectionately known as “Aunt Polly” to several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a faithful employee of the Telephone Company, beginning her employment at the age of 17.

A private family memorial graveside service will be held on July 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA.

A private family memorial graveside service will be held on July 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA.

