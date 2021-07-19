P.O.M. hosting ribbon cuttings

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski On Main has announced two ribbon cuttings that will take place this week, both taking place Friday, July 23.

The NRV Boardshop and Amazing Grace Boutique will both hold ribbon cuttings Friday, after COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from holding larger scale ribbon cuttings when they originally opened.

The current plan is to begin at Amazing Grace Boutique at noon Friday. Those in attendance will then cross the street and to the NRV Boardshop. The ribbon cuttings will be back-to-back. There will be special deals, snacks and door prizes during the events.

“While many businesses weathered the storm of COVID-19, some new businesses were able to pop up on our main street,” Pulaski on Main Director Patrick Ford stated. “Now that we are phasing out of the restrictions, it’s time for us to celebrate our new neighbors! Make sure to check out Facebook for Amazing Grace Boutique and NRV Boardshop for special deals they are offering to the guests for the ribbon cutting!”

Pulaski On Main is a group dedicated to helping promote downtown development, fundraising and events, tourism and arts and the Marketplace. Their office is located at 87 West Main Street in Pulaski.

