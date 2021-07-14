Officer charged in fatal Giles crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GILES COUNTY — A police officer involved in a fatal 2020 wreck in Narrows is facing three charges, including involuntary manslaughter, according to police and New River Valley Regional Jail records.

Chad Jeffrey Stilley, 43, also is charged with failure to stop at a stop sign or signal, and reckless driving, jail records show. It’s unclear at this point whether he is still employed as a police officer.

Additional details as they become available.

