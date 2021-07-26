NRV Fair opens Monday

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The wait is almost over.

After over a year of dealing with COVID-19 and the restrictions it brought, the New River Valley Fair will officially open Monday, July 26, with all normal activities and a list of exciting events ready to great those who attend.

The NRV Fair was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. When the decision to move ahead with plans for the 2021 Fair began, it was originally scheduled to be a “reduced fair” due to the concerns over social distancing and stopping the spread. There were limitations on the number of people who would be allowed to enter the fairgrounds and a reduced number of events planned.

With new information provided by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health, that all changed as the number of new cases dropped and more people were able to get vaccinated.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2021.

Comments

comments