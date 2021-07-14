NRCC announces fall 2021 semester plans

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Community College will be operating at full capacity for the upcoming fall semester. Traditional in-person instruction will be the norm for classes held at NRCC’s locations in both Dublin and Christiansburg.

Students, college personnel and visitors who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear face coverings. To encourage vaccination, students who show proof of vaccination will receive a gift card usable at the college bookstore.

“We appreciate the cooperation shown by all concerned during the past months,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “Of course we will continue to monitor all relevant health information but I’m happy to say we’re now looking forward to a vibrant and productive fall semester.”

Classes will begin Monday, August 23. In addition to face-to-face classes, offerings include online and hybrid options.

Registration is currently in progress. Details about available programs, courses and tuition assistance are available online at www.nr.edu.

Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu/register for enrollment information.

Advisors are available at advising@nr.edu, by phone at (540) 674-3609, or in person to assist with registration.

