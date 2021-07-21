Notice: Illegal disposal of curdled milk into storm drain

Pulaski, Virginia – Earlier this afternoon, KTI LTD illegally disposed of approximately 500-600 gallons of curdled milk in a storm drain located at the former Pulaski Furniture Company site. At this time, further spread of the curdled milk has been contained to the area near Sproules Run. The Pulaski Fire Department, the Town of Pulaski’s Public Works Department and Pulaski County Emergency Services are on site working to remove as much of the contaminant as possible from the area involved.

For questions or comments concerning this development, please contact Jordan Whitt, Social Media Manager at 540-994-8610 or by email at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.

Written by: Editor on July 21, 2021.

