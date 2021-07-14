Newport man killed in Giles crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GILES COUNTY — An 80-year-old Newport man died Sunday when his car crossed the Route 460 median, hitting a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Allen L. Meredith died at the scene of the collision, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Meredith was driving his 2013 Fiat 500 in the right eastbound lanes of 460 when the car veered into the left lane and crossed the median. The Fiat then collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver of the Dodge, Michael A. Huber, 37, of Toledo, Ohio was not injured, according to Crouch.

An investigation into the 5:27 p.m. wreck, near the Maybrook Road intersection, in ongoing.

