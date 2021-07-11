New vote coming for UAW workers

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The situation concerning the strike by UAW Local 2069 workers at Volvo became more serious Sunday as the company made what they have termed their “best and final offer” concerning a new contract.

Union workers voted Friday, July 9, against the third tentative agreement between the company and union. The vote for the hourly language was 60% no, 40% yes. The vote for the common language was 60% no, 40% yes. The vote for the salary language was 67% no, 33% yes.

After the vote against the third tentative contract, which was reached after bargaining by representatives of both the company and UAW Local 2069, was voted down, the company released the following statement.

“Given the significant wage gains and first-class benefits this agreement delivered, and the strong support it garnered from UAW leadership at every level, this outcome is unexpected and very disappointing,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “Now that our employees have rejected three successive agreements endorsed by the leaders they elected to represent them, we need to consider our next steps. The ongoing strike – which we continue to believe is unnecessary – is hurting our customers and has already set back our project to expand and upgrade the facility. No one is gaining from the current situation, and we will consider all options related to the bargaining process.”

A release from the company at 3:32 p.m. Sunday addressed the plans for the company.

“After reaching an impasse today in discussions with United Auto Workers (UAW) negotiators regarding a new contract for the company’s New River Valley (NRV) plant, Volvo Trucks North America will on July 12, 2021, implement the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement endorsed by UAW leaders on July 1, 2021. Any employees who return to work on July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification.”

“We need to safeguard our future and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it. We look forward to welcoming employees back to the plant, and to getting back to building the industry’s best heavy-duty trucks.”

A statement was released by union leadership on the UAW Local 2069 Facebook page in response.

“I just met with the bargaining team and they asked me to post the following information. At 12:30 today, 7/11/2021, the company met with the local bargaining team and International. The company has given their last, best and final proposal. And it is tentative agreement #3. Once the company gives their last, best and final offer there is no more negotiating. The decision has been made to have another vote on TA3 on Wednesday, 7/14. The company has also given notice that they are implementing TA3 effective tomorrow, 7/12/21. We are still on strike because the company has not given us a return-to-work date. We need everyone to strike until we have the vote on Wednesday. This is from Travis Porter, who is filling in as Bargaining Chairman. Voting times will be decided soon and posted on here.”

Later, UAW Local 2069 President Matt Blondino released a statement.

“We are asking all members to not cross the picket line,” the statement began. “We are still on strike until further notice. We will have a ratification vote on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. If ratified, we could possibly return to work between Thursday, July 15, 2021, to Monday, July 19, 2021, simmer vacation shutdown will still be paid out per Article 34 of the Hourly P&M agreement Vacations. Also, we would receive our ratification sign on bonus. NO ONE will lose summer vacation shutdown pay. The company will be implementing TA 3 on Monday, July 12, 2021.”

An official notice was then released to the membership concerning the contract ratification vote. That release confirms that the vote will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 2069 Union Hall, located at 5110 Cougar Trail Road in Dublin.

That notice went on to state, again, that “The company has made their last, best and final offer. We will be voting on TA 3 with no changes.”

According to a second release from the company offering details on the third tentative agreement, several key points were addressed.

To be clear, these statements are from the company. The Southwest Times does NOT have a full copy of the third tentative agreement or any of the other agreements.

One of the key points mentioned includes the elimination of the two-tier wage structure. It also immediately takes any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015, to top pay on day one of the new contract. Per the release, that would have taken 532 people not currently at top pay into that category.

The new agreement would increase new hire starting pay by more than 14%, from about 34,900 per year without overtime to around $40,000 for assemblers.

The agreement would also, per the release, provide wage increases of between 47% and 74% over the life of the contract for many of the employees classified as “Competitive” under the current collective bargaining agreement (around 1,600 people).

Additionally, those employees classified as “Core” under the current collective bargaining agreement, and Salaried Bargaining Unit (SBU) employees (about 1,300 people) would receive a 12% wage increase over the life of the contract, plus a $2,000 lump sum payment on Sept. 6, 2021, and a 4% lump sum payment in July 2023.

Another key part of the agreement concerns health care insurance. Many workers have expressed concerns over an increase in premiums and co-pays. Per the release from the company, the new agreement will guarantee employees they would have no increases in health care premiums over the six-year life of the contract.

“Very few people in the country today have such a guarantee,” the release states. “If they took advantage of our wellness credit, these employees would pay only $8/week for an individual, or $28/week for a family, for a healthcare plan that we know from benchmarking is first-class compared to any offered regionally or nationally.”

The release also claims that the third tentative agreement “Provided the best-in-class prescription coverage, also confirmed by industry benchmarking” and also “Continued to provide substantial additional savings for employees who took advantage of our on-site Family Health Center and Employee Pharmacy.”

There are approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local 2069 employed by Volvo Trucks in Dublin.

Written by: Editor on July 11, 2021.

Comments

comments